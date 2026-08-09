Japanese Man Amazes Everyone by Transforming Into a Dog

The unusual hobby of a Japanese man named Toco is attracting great interest on social media. He ordered a special costume to completely abandon his human appearance and look like a real dog.

According to reports, he spent 12 lakh rupees, or nearly 12 million rupees (approximately 150.3 million Uzbekistani soʻm), having this highly realistic costume made. It took about 40 days to complete.

The special outfit was made so skillfully that Toco, wearing it, looks almost indistinguishable from a real dog from a distance. No surgery was involved—the unusual appearance was created with a special costume, makeup, and professional design.

After Toco posted photos and videos of himself in the costume on social media, his unusual hobby sparked lively discussions among internet users.