Controversial Statement: UFC Champion Sharply Criticizes Donald Trump...

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Controversial Statement: UFC Champion Sharply Criticizes Donald Trump...

The current UFC middleweight champion, 35-year-old American Sean Strickland, sharply criticized US President Donald Trump and his policies. Known for his blunt and controversial statements, the fighter compared the atmosphere at Trump's rallies to terrifying periods in history.

This sensational interview and statement were published by the LowKick MMA

portal.

“You are openly spitting in their faces”

In his statement, Strickland first spoke about inflation in the United States, rising fuel prices and their negative impact on ordinary families' budgets, accusing the Trump administration of ignoring the interests of the people who voted for him:

“People say this to Trump: ‘Dude, you don't care about inflation-driven fuel and household costs because you're a multimillionaire.’ But you have to think about every American in Florida and Texas who earns an average of $50,000–$60,000 a year.

Let’s take someone who earns $60,000 a year. Inflation has risen by 4%, and gas prices have soared. As a result, thousands of dollars are added to their living expenses. You are putting pressure on families. These are the very people who voted for you and rallied around you, yet you are openly spitting in their faces. Why?” the UFC champion said.

“Now I understand how Hitler emerged”

The fighter also spoke about what he had witnessed at Donald Trump's public rallies and the blind obedience of his supporters, drawing an unexpected comparison:

“Have you ever been to a Trump rally? It’s madness! When you’re there, you think: ‘Oh, now I understand how Hitler emerged.’ No, I’m not joking. It makes you question the sound judgment of everyone there.

Trump was talking about imprisoning people for burning the flag, and I thought: ‘You shouldn’t do that; there’s a Constitution.’ But everyone else was simply shouting: ‘Yes, lock him up!’ If Trump had said, ‘Get your guns and do whatever you want,’ they damn well would have done that too,” Sean Strickland added.

Sean StricklandDonald TrumpUFCFloridaTexas
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