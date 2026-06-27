Earthquake Miracle: 18-Day-Old Baby Rescued After 32 Hours

·3·World
Earthquake Miracle: 18-Day-Old Baby Rescued After 32 Hours

Search and rescue operations continue relentlessly after a devastating earthquake in Venezuela. Rescuers managed to safely extract an 18-day-old baby from the rubble 32 hours later.

Videos of the rescue operation have spread widely on social networks, deeply moving many people. The baby's survival is being hailed as one of the most joyful and hopeful events amidst the natural disaster.

According to the latest data, the death toll from the powerful earthquake has reached 920 people. Hundreds have been injured, and many other citizens remain on the list of missing persons.

Currently, rescuers are continuing their efforts to find survivors under the rubble. Specialists emphasize that every minute counts, and search operations are being carried out day and night without pause.

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