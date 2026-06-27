Horror in a Suitcase: Body of 17-Year-Old Girl Identified

·61·World
Horror in a Suitcase: Body of 17-Year-Old Girl Identified

A 46-year-old Australian citizen has been arrested after the body of a 17-year-old girl was found inside a suitcase in Pattaya, Thailand. The Guardian reported this, citing local media.

It was reported that the suspect was detained on June 26 at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Investigators suspect him of involvement in the death of the 17-year-old Thai girl, although the man has denied the allegations.

According to preliminary information, surveillance cameras showed the suspect entering a residential building with the girl on the morning of June 25, and leaving a few hours later carrying a large black suitcase.

A day later, police found the exact same suitcase near a railway. Inside was the body of the 17-year-old girl. A forensic examination revealed signs of violence on the body.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Based on forensic conclusions and other evidence, the suspect is expected to be officially charged with murder, kidnapping, and concealment of a body.

ThailandPattayaAustraliaThe GuardianBangkok
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Scientists Discover Giant Planets Lighter Than Cotton CandyScientists Discover Giant Planets Lighter Than Cotton CandyToday, 20:03One Kilogram of Gold Saved for a House Thrown in TrashOne Kilogram of Gold Saved for a House Thrown in TrashToday, 20:01AI Successfully Reads 2,000-Year-Old Burnt ManuscriptAI Successfully Reads 2,000-Year-Old Burnt ManuscriptToday, 19:59A Momentary Mistake: Woman Loses $133,000 in GoldA Momentary Mistake: Woman Loses $133,000 in GoldToday, 19:58Mysterious Lake in Tanzania: Where Birds Turn to StoneMysterious Lake in Tanzania: Where Birds Turn to StoneToday, 17:18Shooting after Norway-France match: four injuredShooting after Norway-France match: four injuredToday, 17:01
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched