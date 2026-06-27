Horror in a Suitcase: Body of 17-Year-Old Girl Identified

A 46-year-old Australian citizen has been arrested after the body of a 17-year-old girl was found inside a suitcase in Pattaya, Thailand. The Guardian reported this, citing local media.

It was reported that the suspect was detained on June 26 at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Investigators suspect him of involvement in the death of the 17-year-old Thai girl, although the man has denied the allegations.

According to preliminary information, surveillance cameras showed the suspect entering a residential building with the girl on the morning of June 25, and leaving a few hours later carrying a large black suitcase.

A day later, police found the exact same suitcase near a railway. Inside was the body of the 17-year-old girl. A forensic examination revealed signs of violence on the body.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Based on forensic conclusions and other evidence, the suspect is expected to be officially charged with murder, kidnapping, and concealment of a body.