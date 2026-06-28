European Union Allocates 5 Million Euros in Aid to Venezuela

The European Union has allocated 5 million euros in emergency aid to Venezuela following a powerful earthquake. This was announced by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas after a phone conversation with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.

Kallas stated that the European civil protection mechanism has been activated. Several EU member states have sent search and rescue teams, firefighters, and medical personnel to Venezuela.

Additionally, Europe's "Copernicus" satellite system has been deployed to support rescue efforts. It is helping to identify the areas most affected by the natural disaster and coordinate the delivery of aid.