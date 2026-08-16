Why did Cristiano Ronaldo have a simple wedding at home?

World football star Cristiano Ronaldo and his wife Georgina Rodriguez held a very modest wedding ceremony in the company of close family and friends at their home in Kashkaysh, Portugal, on 11 August. The reason for a wedding so different from the norm for the billionaire footballer has sparked widespread interest.

In an interview with Vogue, Georgina said the couple had deliberately decided to hold the wedding in an unusual way. She added that they also plan to have a large wedding in the future, attended by family members and friends.

Georgina said that as a child, she dreamed of a lavish wedding featuring a grand castle, a huge carriage, a long dress and a crown decorated with diamonds. However, her views changed over the years.

“Castles, houses, islands, horses, cars — all of this is part of our everyday life. But an intimate ceremony surrounded by our loved ones is much more unusual for us,” Georgina said.

The wedding was held in the living room of their home

Ronaldo and Georgina organized the wedding ceremony in the living room of their home in Kashkaysh. All five of their children — 9-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 8-year-old Alana, 4-year-old Bella and 16-year-old Cristiano Junior — also attended the ceremony.

It is in this very room that the couple spends ordinary days of their family life. They exchanged their wedding vows in the same place where they have breakfast, lunch and dinner together.

Explaining the reason behind the decision, Georgina said she wanted their children, 30 years from now, to remember that their parents’ wedding had taken place around that very table.

Ronaldo jokingly agreed, saying that the room’s décor would change over the years and that, perhaps, the table itself would eventually be replaced with another one.

Georgina could not hold back her tears at the wedding

The couple also announced the marriage on their joint Instagram page. They posted a photo of their hands wearing gold wedding rings. Ronaldo captioned the post “C❤️G”.

Georgina admitted that she was unable to hide her emotions during the ceremony.

“Everything turned out exactly as I had imagined. It was intimate, full of love, and our family was the most important thing. I couldn’t hold back my tears,” she said.

Thus, instead of a lavish wedding in front of millions of fans, Ronaldo and Georgina chose an intimate ceremony at home surrounded by their children. For the couple, the most precious thing was not a grand celebration, but an unforgettable day spent together with their family.