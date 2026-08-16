Mother Gets a Keyboard Tattoo on Her Wrist to Communicate with Her Son

To ensure her child could express his thoughts and communicate with loved ones in any situation, Canadian mother Jessica Fletcher found an unusual solution. She had a keyboard tattooed on her wrist so that her non-speaking autistic son, Hunter, could communicate with her whenever he wanted.

The idea emerged after a simple but important family incident. When Jessica went to a restaurant with 11-year-old Hunter, the battery of his AAC device—a tablet that allows him to communicate by selecting words and symbols—suddenly died.

Although the situation worried his mother, Hunter remained calm. He took a napkin, drew a keyboard on it, and pointed to the letters he needed with his finger to explain what he wanted to order.

That situation gave Jessica an important insight. She realized that technology is not always reliable and that she should not make her son dependent solely on an electronic device.

“Technology can sometimes let us down, so I shouldn’t limit his communication options to a device,” Fletcher told CTV News.

A “backup keyboard” on his mother’s hand

After that, Jessica worked with a tattoo artist to create an image on her wrist that looked like a real keyboard. In addition to letters, it includes symbols expressing happiness and sadness, as well as a heart button meaning “I love you.”

When the mother showed her new tattoo to her son, Hunter was the first to type “Mama” It was an unforgettable moment for Jessica.

Now, whenever they are together, Hunter can simply use the keyboard on his mother’s wrist to communicate with her. This has reduced many of the difficulties they previously faced when communicating.

The tattoo has another distinctive feature— the ability to communicate privately. While an electronic device reads Hunter’s intended words aloud, the keyboard on his mother’s wrist allows them to communicate without others hearing.

The idea spreads around the world

On July 8, Jessica posted a video on Facebook showing Hunter communicating through the keyboard on her wrist. The video quickly spread across social media and received more than two million likes.

The idea inspired other families as well. Jessica emphasized the importance of reducing communication barriers for autistic and non-speaking people.

Interestingly, Hunter’s school friends also wanted T-shirts with similar keyboards. They wanted to use them to communicate with Hunter during breaks and even share secrets with him without others hearing.

After that, Jessica partnered with a clothing manufacturer and began creating T-shirts with a keyboard design on the sleeve.

She says that parents, nurses, doctors, and first responders from different parts of the world have also contacted her. They were interested in using the method to make communication with autistic children easier at school, in hospitals, or at home.

Some tattoo artists even offered parents of autistic children a free tattoo of the same keyboard .

Jessica Fletcher’s solution to a simple family situation not only made communication easier for Hunter but also became an inspiring idea showing many other families that communication barriers between people can be overcome.