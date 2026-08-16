For the first time in operations to strike strategic objects on Russian territory, Ukraine used in Great Britain manufactured high-precision unmanned aerial vehicles (drones).

According to Great Britain's influential The Times publication reported, citing its sources.

Targeted cities and types of drones used

According to the publication, several targets at various distances were attacked using British technology:

Volgograd and Yaroslavl direction: The Ukrainian side used British-made Callen-Lenz company manufactured "Nyan" drones as well as Great Britain's another military company's drones to strike long-range targets;

Operation in Kherson region: Sources report that in April of this year, in striking objects on the territory of the Kherson region, Malloy Aeronautics company's T-150 heavy drone was successfully used.

Moscow's potential response and NATO risk

Military experts and analysts are assessing the scenarios that may arise following these developments:

Measures against manufacturers: Analysts suggest that the Russian side may take retaliatory measures or asymmetric strikes against these British weapon manufacturing companies and supply chains;

Direct clash with NATO: At the same time, experts estimate the probability of a direct military clash between Russia and the NATO alliance due to this situation as very low.

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