The opening round of the new Turkish Super Lig season became a true celebration for Uzbek football fans. Istanbul’s prestigious Başakşehir welcomed Kocaelispor at home and secured a convincing 2–0 victory.

The brightest stars of the match were two leaders of the Uzbekistan national team — Abbosbek Fayzullayev and Eldor Shomurodov who produced outstanding performances and became the main architects of the victory.

Fayzullayev assist in the 14th minute, Shomurodov wonder goal in the 72nd

Başakşehir controlled the match from the opening minutes:

Fayzullayev’s assist: In the 14th minute, Abbosbek Fayzullayev delivered a well-placed pass to his teammate Opoku, registering a superb assist and setting up the opening goal (1–0);

Shomurodov’s class seals the win: In the 72nd minute, Uzbekistan captain and leading scorer Eldor Shomurodov found the back of the net with a precise finish, making it 2–0 and effectively deciding the outcome.

Both Uzbek internationals started the match in the starting XI and took full control of the team’s attack (Fayzullayev was substituted in the 63rd minute, Shomurodov in the 75th).

Turkish Super Lig. Matchday 1

Başakşehir — Kocaelispor — 2–0

August 16, Fatih Terim Stadium

Goals: Opoku (14), Eldor Shomurodov (72).

Başakşehir lineup: Sengezer, Şahiner, Bayram, Opoku, Operi, Kemen, Kalužinski (Ergün, 89), Skov Olsen (Güreler, 89), Eldor Shomurodov (Zelke, 75), Abbosbek Fayzullayev (Sarı, 63), Bertuğ (Bozok, 75).

Such a bright start to the Turkish Super Lig season by the Uzbek duo clearly showed that Başakşehir have serious title ambitions in the new campaign.

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