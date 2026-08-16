Real Madrid Show: Madrid Side Rout Schalke

·32·Sport
Real Madrid Show: Madrid Side Rout Schalke

Preparing intensively for the new football season, Madrid’s Real Madrid held their next international friendly in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, against local side Schalke 04 .

Completely dominating the match, the Madrid side scored three unanswered goals to secure a convincing 3-0 victory.

Mbappé scores early as Real Madrid win 3-0

The match began with intense attacking play from the “Royal Club”:

  • Mbappé opens the scoring: In the sixth minute, French star forward Kylian Mbappé scored a quick goal to put Madrid ahead (0-1);

  • Huijsen extends the lead: In the 20th minute, centre-back Dean Huijsen made the most of his chance to make it 0-2;

  • Espi adds the finishing touch: Young talent Espi came on in the second half and found the net in the 57th minute to seal the final 0-3 scoreline.

Friendly match. Details and line-ups

  • Schalke 04 — Real Madrid — 0:3

  • 16 August. Gelsenkirchen, Germany

  • Goals: Mbappé (6), Huijsen (20), Espi (57).

  • Real Madrid line-up: Courtois (Lunin 46, Voloshin 87), Trent (Dumfries, 61), Konaté (Rüdiger, 46), Huijsen (Rivas, 86), Carreras (Cucurella, 61), Silva (Bellingham, 61), Valverde (Sestero, 74), Díaz (Diomande, 61), Güler (Camavinga, 46), Vinícius (Siria, 87), Mbappé (Espi, 46).

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Real MadridSchalke 04Kylian MbappéGermanyGelsenkirchen
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