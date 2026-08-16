Mass Night Attack: More Than 800 Drones Launched at 16 Russian Regions

On the night of August 16, one of the largest and most intense drone and missile attacks in the military confrontation between Russia and Ukraine was recorded. Both sides simultaneously launched massive strikes on key military-industrial enterprises, logistics hubs and energy facilities.

According to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, air defense forces across 16 regions of the country and Crimea managed to intercept a total of 822 drones

Military plant in Rostov and major fires in the Moscow region

The heaviest strikes in Russia hit the Moscow and Rostov regions:

Casualties in the Rostov region: Regional governor Yuri Slyusar said that more than 150 drones and missiles had been shot down, but as a result of the attack, 5 people were killed The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces confirmed that the Kamensky plant in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, which produces solid fuel for the Uragan, Smerch and Tornado-S systems, had been targeted; Kamensky plant was targeted;

600 drones headed toward Moscow: According to a report by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, 600 drones were launched toward the region, 201 of which were shot down. In the Moscow region, an 83-year-old man was killed and at least three people were injured; three people were also injured in the area of the MKAD;

Wildberries’ largest warehouse caught fire: A 250,000-square-meter central logistics warehouse in the Koledino industrial park in Podolsk caught fire after being hit by a drone. This was the second attack on the complex, forcing the company to urgently reorganize its logistics chains. In addition, 110 private homes in Podolsk were left without electricity;

Pharmaceutical warehouse in Domodedovo: As a result of the attack, a major pharmaceutical warehouse in Domodedovo measuring 56,000 square meters was completely destroyed.

Strikes on Ukrainian cities: 30-year-old book market and ArcelorMittal plant

Russian forces also launched retaliatory strikes overnight on Ukraine’s Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions using attack drones and cruise missiles:

Pochayna market in Kyiv: The capital’s famous book market and retail pavilions, operating since 1997, as well as an entrance to a metro station, came under attack and burned down completely;

Losses in Kryvyi Rih: As a result of a missile strike on the ArcelorMittal mining and metallurgical enterprise, 2 people were killed and 14 were injured (11 of them were hospitalized). Production processes were partially suspended;

Statement by Russia’s Ministry of Defense: The Russian side said it had targeted the Fayer Point enterprise in Kyiv, which produces components for Flamingo missiles and attack drones, metallurgical workshops in Kryvyi Rih, and the Kremenchuk oil refinery.

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