Seven-goal show: Catalans thrash Basel!

·22·Sport
Seven-goal show: Catalans thrash Basel!

Barcelona, who are stepping up preparations for the new football season, Barcelona played their next friendly away against multiple Swiss champions Basel .

In a match packed with goals and attacking action, the Blaugrana scored five times to secure a confident 5–2 victory.

Seven goals and a late brace from Bisivu

Both Barcelona’s experienced stars and young talents showcased their ability in the match:

  • First-half exchange: In the 34th minute, Karim Adeyemi opened the scoring, while shortly before half-time, Basel’s Dukoure (43) restored parity (1–1);

  • Precise finishes from Abdulkarim and Yamal: Early in the second half, substitute Abdulkarim (49) put his team ahead. In the 81st minute, team leader Lamine Yamal converted a penalty to make it 3–1;

  • Basel’s response and the final touch: In the 84th minute, the hosts Olaygbecut the deficit with a penalty. However, late in the game, young substitute Bisivu scored twice in quick succession in the 89th and 90+1st minutes to complete his brace and seal the final score (5–2).

Friendly match. Statistics and line-ups

  • Basel — Barcelona — 2:5

  • 16 August. Basel, Switzerland

  • Goals: Dukoure (43), Olaygbe (84, penalty) — Adeyemi (34), Abdulkarim (49), Yamal (81, penalty), Bisivu (89, 90+1).

  • Barcelona line-up: Joan Garcia (Szczesny, 46), Eric Garcia (Kounde, 46), Christensen (Cubarsi, 71), Martin, Balde (Peske, 46), Bernal (Farinas, 71), Espart (Bisivu, 79), Fermin (Olmo, 65), Adeyemi (Tunkara, 79), Gordon (Abdulkarim, 46), Raphinha (Yamal, 65).

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your contacts on Telegram or other social networks.

BarcelonaBaselLamine YamalKarim AdeyemiSwitzerland
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Ro'ziqul Berdiyev gives explosive interview after defeat to Pakhtakor!Ro'ziqul Berdiyev gives explosive interview after defeat to Pakhtakor!Today, 23:56Uzbek show in Istanbul: assist from Fayzullayev, goal from Shomurodov (video)Uzbek show in Istanbul: assist from Fayzullayev, goal from Shomurodov (video)Today, 23:25Real Madrid Show: Madrid Side Rout SchalkeReal Madrid Show: Madrid Side Rout SchalkeToday, 22:54Serious Injury Reported in Friendly Between Liverpool and ComoSerious Injury Reported in Friendly Between Liverpool and ComoToday, 22:50“Thank you, Uzbek fans!”: Lugano sends a special message to Uzbekistan“Thank you, Uzbek fans!”: Lugano sends a special message to UzbekistanToday, 22:48Expert ratings: How did Husanov and Manchester City's stars perform against Arsenal?Expert ratings: How did Husanov and Manchester City's stars perform against Arsenal?Today, 22:42
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History