Barcelona, who are stepping up preparations for the new football season, Barcelona played their next friendly away against multiple Swiss champions Basel .

In a match packed with goals and attacking action, the Blaugrana scored five times to secure a confident 5–2 victory.

Seven goals and a late brace from Bisivu

Both Barcelona’s experienced stars and young talents showcased their ability in the match:

First-half exchange: In the 34th minute, Karim Adeyemi opened the scoring, while shortly before half-time, Basel’s Dukoure (43) restored parity (1–1);

Precise finishes from Abdulkarim and Yamal: Early in the second half, substitute Abdulkarim (49) put his team ahead. In the 81st minute, team leader Lamine Yamal converted a penalty to make it 3–1;

Basel’s response and the final touch: In the 84th minute, the hosts Olaygbecut the deficit with a penalty. However, late in the game, young substitute Bisivu scored twice in quick succession in the 89th and 90+1st minutes to complete his brace and seal the final score (5–2).

Friendly match. Statistics and line-ups

Basel — Barcelona — 2:5

16 August. Basel, Switzerland

Goals: Dukoure (43), Olaygbe (84, penalty) — Adeyemi (34), Abdulkarim (49), Yamal (81, penalty), Bisivu (89, 90+1).

Barcelona line-up: Joan Garcia (Szczesny, 46), Eric Garcia (Kounde, 46), Christensen (Cubarsi, 71), Martin, Balde (Peske, 46), Bernal (Farinas, 71), Espart (Bisivu, 79), Fermin (Olmo, 65), Adeyemi (Tunkara, 79), Gordon (Abdulkarim, 46), Raphinha (Yamal, 65).

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