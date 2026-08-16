One of the leading clubs in the Swiss championship, Lugano announced that its number of Instagram followers had reached 60,000. The club’s press service published a special post featuring the Uzbek flag on its official page and expressed its particular gratitude for the unprecedented support from Uzbek fans.

“Keep following us”: Swiss club issues official statement

In its official statement, the club praised the high level of activity among Uzbek football fans:

“Thank you, Uzbek fans! Thanks to the wonderful support from our new fansfrom Uzbekistan, our Instagram page has reached 60,000 followers. We are eagerly looking forward tosharing the first moments of Behruz Karimov in our team’s shirt with you. Follow us so you don’t miss the latest news! Welcome to the Lugano family!”

€250,000 transfer and five-year contract

The 19-year-old talented footballer’s move to Europe became another significant event in Uzbek football:

Contract term: Behruz Karimov signed a long-term five-year contract with the Swiss powerhouse running until June 30, 2031;

Financial terms: The transfer fee for his move from Termiz-based Surxon was €250,000 (additional bonuses are also included);

Sell-on clause: Under the agreement, Surxon will receive a 10 percent share of any potential future sale of the player.

The 2026 World Cup participant’s step toward Europe

Despite his young age, Behruz Karimov has already had the opportunity to showcase his ability on the international stage:

World Cup experience: The talented footballer represented the Uzbekistan national team at the 2026 World Cup;

Games against top opponents: He played in important World Cup matches against the national teams of Colombia and Portugal, attracting the attention of experts.

Uzbek fans are now eagerly awaiting Behruz Karimov’s official debut for Lugano.

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