Serious Injury Reported in Friendly Between Liverpool and Como

·20·Sport
Serious Injury Reported in Friendly Between Liverpool and Como

Liverpool’s new pre-season preparations were overshadowed by an unexpected and unpleasant incident. According to the Express, one of the players suffered a serious injury during the team’s behind-closed-doors friendly against Como, who have earned promotion to Italy’s Serie A. The incident deeply concerned not only those on the pitch but also viewers watching the match live. Goal.com reports .

In Sunday’s opening match, Liverpool fielded an experienced lineup. The game, which featured key players such as Alexis Mac Allister, Federico Chiesa and Kostas Tsimikas, was scheduled to last 70 minutes, produced few chances and ended in a goalless draw. However, the main talking point was an incident involving Como defender Alberto Dossena.

Como Player Suffers Serious Injury in Uncomfortable Live-Broadcast Incident

During an aerial challenge for the ball, 27-year-old centre-back Alberto Dossena landed awkwardly on his arm. After a collision with Liverpool players James McConnell and Will Wright, he remained on the ground in severe pain. As the camera moved closer, viewers could clearly see that the player’s finger had suffered a serious dislocation. The sight came as a shock to commentators and viewers.

The incident, broadcast live on LFCTV, also left the presenters scrambling. Lead commentator John Bradley stressed that medical staff needed to come onto the pitch immediately and highlighted the seriousness of the situation. He said that the player had dislocated his finger. His co-commentator Natasha Dowie also admitted that the footage was unpleasant to watch.

Television Apology and the Player’s Fortitude

The highly graphic and frightening nature of the incident also put the channel’s production team in a difficult position. To prevent fans watching the match over lunch or in different parts of the world—including over breakfast in San Diego—from being caught off guard, commentator Steve Hunter issued an official on-air apology. He asked viewers to forgive the channel for showing such an unpleasant scene.

Nevertheless, after the frightening injury and a brief medical stoppage, Alberto Dossena found the strength to continue. Once Como’s medical staff firmly strapped his finger, the defender returned to the pitch for the final six minutes. Thanks to his remarkable determination, the Italian club kept a clean sheet and the match ended goalless.

LiverpoolComoFootballInjurySerie A
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