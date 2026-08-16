The new season begins in England Manchester Cityand their new head coach Enzo Maresca had an unfortunate start. The Citizens suffered a heavy 0–3 defeat to reigning Premier League champions Arsenal in the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium.

After the match, analysts from the respected esteemedkompany.com publication, which closely covers Manchester City's activities, separately assessed the players' performances on the pitch.

Did the wing position cause discomfort for Abdukodir Khusanov?Did the wing position cause discomfort for Abdukodir Khusanov?

In this match, Uzbekistan's talented defender Abdukodir Khusanov was unexpectedly deployed at right-back rather than in central defence:

Experts' verdict: The analysts noted that Khusanov struggled to adapt quickly to the new position and faced serious difficulties;

The impact of moving from the centre to the wing: It was noted that playing as a full-back was uncomfortable for Abdukodir because he had regularly played at centre-back during the second half of last season.

Ratings of the starting XI

The publication analysed the performances of the other key players who started the match as follows:

Gianluigi Donnarumma: It was an unfortunate game for the Italian goalkeeper; he should have done better for the first two goals and needs to improve his ability to play with his feet;

Ruben Dias and Joško Gvardiol: While Dias struggled against the opposition's attacks, Gvardiol, who had only just returned from injury, appeared not to have reached full fitness;

Elliot Anderson: He was recognised as one of City's best performers, making good decisions in possession;

Phil Foden and Erling Haaland: Although both stars had chances, Foden gave the ball away too often, while Haaland was unable to produce his best performance;

Nico O'Reilly and Antoine Semenyo: They failed to show the expected level of activity or pose enough of a threat during the match;

Jérémy Doku: Although he was active on the wing, he was expected to make a more significant impact during his 45 minutes on the pitch.

Substitutes Sherki and Guehi stake their claim for starting roles

Some of the players introduced in the second half sent positive signals to the coaching staff ahead of the next rounds:

Rayan Cherki: After coming on, he became City's most active and dangerous attacking player. The experts deemed him worthy of a starting place in the next match against Bournemouth;

Marc Guéhi: He looked the calmest defender on the pitch and showed that he deserves to start the next game;

Jack Grealish and Omar Marmoush: Grealish stood out with his quality passing, while Marmoush, who came on with great energy, lacked sufficient support from his teammates;

Nico González and Rico Lewis: Lewis could not fully settle into the rhythm of the game, but González and Anderson could be considered as a holding-midfield pairing when tactical circumstances require it.

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your contacts on Telegram or other social networks.