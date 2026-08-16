Ro'ziqul Berdiyev gives explosive interview after defeat to Pakhtakor!

·2·Sport
Ro'ziqul Berdiyev gives explosive interview after defeat to Pakhtakor!

In a thrilling match at Qarshi's Markaziy Stadium, defending champions Nasaf lost 1–2 at home to Tashkent club Pakhtakor. At the post-match press conference, Ro'ziqul Berdiyev gave detailed answers to all of the journalists' tough questions.

“We did not deserve to lose”: Match analysis and the decisive factor

Nasaf head coach said substitutes and bad luck decided the outcome of the match:

  • Nerves and a mistake: “We were a little unlucky today. We did not deserve to lose. We started the match nervously, made a mistake and conceded a goal. Nevertheless, we recovered in the second half and equalised”;

  • Pakhtakor's two squads: “The opponents' substitutes decided the outcome of the match. It helped Pakhtakor greatly that they have two equally strong squads”;

  • The mistake that led to the first goal: “Alibek Davronov was more at fault for the first goal. He got to the ball first and could have made a different decision. It was a technical error. But overall, Alibek and all the lads gave everything they had.”

“Our options were limited: We settled for the last option”

Speaking about the team's recruitment for the new season and squad problems, the head coach addressed the issue of financial resources:

“We could not assemble the squad we wanted, and we did not have the resources to do so. You have three options: good, average and the last one. We wanted to bring in strong foreign players, but because our resources were limited, we settled for the last option. Now we will try to make the most of the players we have”.

Departing Nasaf players and the question of loyalty

Asked about players leaving the Qarshi club, particularly moving directly to Pakhtakor, and the fans' reaction, Ro'ziqul Berdiyev responded philosophically and emotionally:

  • A footballer's career and life: “When footballers move to another team, it may seem to fans that they are not loyal, but that is how a professional footballer's career works. A footballer tries to build a life through football, and we understand this situation very well”;

  • More than 50 former players: “If we count them, more than 50 footballers have left us. Whenever we play against a team, we see two or three of our former players in the opposition. Many footballers are our pupils, but I do not know whether they recognise us as their coaches.”

Individual players' situations: Komilov, Shala and Abdurahmatov

  • Akrom Komilov: He was substituted at half-time because he was dissatisfied with his performance and the team needed more pace;

  • Adenis Shala: He played very well, but is being substituted regularly because he gets tired during matches;

  • Zafarmurod Abdurahmatov: He is showing signs of physical fatigue and a drop in performance because he has played in many matches, but the coaching staff believes in his ability;

  • New Georgian foreign player: Since he has not played in official matches for the past month, he is currently restoring his fitness and going through the adaptation process.

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