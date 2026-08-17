Marc Cucurella shares his impressions after his Real Madrid debut

·14·Sport
Marc Cucurella shares his impressions after his Real Madrid debut

Spanish defender Marc Cucurella made his long-awaited Real Madrid debut in a friendly match against Germany’s Schalke 04. At the Veltins-Arena, the footballer took to the pitch, contributed to the team’s preseason preparations and then shared his positive impressions. Goal.com reports .

In an interview with Realmadrid TV, Cucurella said he was pleased with his long-awaited first minutes. The Spanish footballer came on as a substitute in the 61st minute, played his first minutes for his new team and gained valuable match practice, marking an important step toward completing the team’s preseason plans.

Adapting to the new team and the support of his teammates

Speaking after the match, the footballer said: “I’m very happy. I think it was a great game for all of us, and we achieved a good result before the start of the league. These were my first minutes, and I feel very motivated. The wait was long, but now I’m gradually getting into the rhythm of the game.”

Cucurella particularly highlighted how his new teammates had helped him adapt quickly. According to the defender, the positive atmosphere in the dressing room has a direct positive effect on performances on the pitch, making everything easier.

The result of years of hard work

The defender reflected on his journey and the efforts he had made. In his view, the years of relentless work had not been in vain, and his current success was a fitting reward for all those efforts.

“There is a tremendous amount of work behind this, and everything I have done over the years has proved its value,” the footballer added. He said he was happy with everything happening to him and hoped to continue winning trophies and enjoying this experience in the future.

Thus, this preseason friendly proved beneficial both for the Madrid club and for its new arrival. The team is now entering the final stage of preparations for its upcoming competitive league matches.

Marc CucurellaReal MadridSchalke 04Spanish FootballTransfer
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