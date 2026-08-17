Roma Reach Agreement With Porto Over Rodrigo Mora Transfer

Italian club Roma and Portuguese side Porto are close to reaching a final agreement for the transfer of talented midfielder Rodrigo Mora. According to Goal.com, the two clubs have begun exchanging all necessary documents, while the 2007-born footballer had become one of the Rome club’s main targets, as reported by Goal.com.

Despite some difficulties in the negotiations in recent days, the parties worked actively in the final hours to complete the deal. Porto had initially demanded €50 million for the player. However, the club’s plans in the transfer market and need for funds led to a change in the terms.

Transfer Details and Financial Terms

According to Corriere dello Sport, Roma did not change its position after its initial offers were rejected, and a final agreement was reached. Under the deal, the transfer fee is €25 million and could rise to €30 million with bonuses. Porto will also retain a 50% sell-on clause.

The parties reached common ground after a decisive phone call between agent Jorge Mendes and Roma sporting director Tony D’Amico. The player himself is waiting for the green light to travel to Rome and is expected to arrive in the Italian capital in the coming days.

Rodrigo Mora’s Situation and Contract

The situation surrounding Rodrigo Mora had become increasingly tense in recent weeks. The player’s representatives openly criticized Porto’s management and coaching staff after he was left on the bench again in Saturday’s match against Rio Ave. Although this caused tensions within the team, it did not prevent the negotiations from reaching a successful conclusion.

Roma are ready to offer the young talent a five-year contract. Under the agreement, the player’s net annual salary will be €2 million. Roma fans are eagerly awaiting the impact the new signing will have on the team’s performances.