“First, we pray”: Video of a woman raising 20 puppies leaves social media amazed!

·42·World
“First, we pray”: Video of a woman raising 20 puppies leaves social media amazed!

Another extraordinary video showcasing animal training, discipline and boundless love for animals has captured the hearts of millions of viewers on social media. On the Facebook page Furmomkhai the owner shared a video of herself feeding around 20 small-breed puppies she raises at home.

The footage shows that when the woman brings in a large bowl of food, not one of the 20 puppies rushes toward it. Instead, they sit politely and wait for their mother's command.

“Mommy will bring out your food, and then you can eat, okay?”

Treating every puppy like her own child, the woman speaks to them with extraordinary gentleness and affection:

“Hey, little ones! No one take anything yet. I’ll bring your bowls now. Wait for your mother before eating. Nobody touch it. Come over here. Sit here for now. Mommy will put the food in first, and then you can eat, okay?

Oh, my mommy’s little ones are so smart. Lav, stop. Yes, very good. They really aren’t touching the food because they know how to wait. They all know how to listen to their mother because I taught them to do so. Yes, so they can be good listeners”.

“We pray before eating”: Discipline and gratitude

The puppies sit patiently in one place until food has been portioned into separate metal bowls. Then, as is their tradition, they say a prayer of gratitude before eating:

“Little ones, you’re not eating yet, okay? First, Mommy will put food in your bowls. Then we’ll pray before eating. That way, everyone can see how obedient you are and how well you listen to your mother, right?

They have all learned it because I teach them here to listen to their mother. Oh, these little ones are so smart. They do what they see. That’s why they have all become so well-mannered, right, little ones?

You’ll eat now. Wait a little while for Mommy to serve the food. I’ll add this too, so you can all stay healthy. Nobody take anything yet. See? Not one of them is touching it because they’re so well-mannered. They have been taught to wait for their mother before eating.

All right, now let’s pray before eating. They say one of them will lead the prayer. Come on, everyone look at Mommy; let’s pray.

Oh God, thank You so, so much for the blessings You have given these little ones. Thank You for never abandoning us. Thank You for keeping our little ones healthy every day. Thank You also for the abilities You have given them. And, of course, thank You for guiding us every day. Do not let us lose our way, and bless these little ones even more. In Jesus’ name, amen”.

Eating without fighting or rushing

After the prayer ends, the woman officially gives the puppies permission to eat:

“All right, little ones, now you may eat. Come over here. Mommy will give each of you one. Well done! Don’t fight with one another. Very good, little ones. Come on, what is this?”.

The video received widespread applause from social media users. Many viewers noted that the animals’ exceptional manners and obedience are the result of the sincere love and patient training they receive.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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