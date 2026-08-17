Belarus and Iran to Sign Strategic Agreement for 2027–2031

The rapprochement between countries facing severe Western sanctions on the international stage is entering a new phase. Belarus and Iran are preparing to sign a historic comprehensive strategic partnership agreement aimed at officially strengthening bilateral relations.

This was announced by the Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Igor Sergeyenko during an official meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran Alireza Sanei (Alireza Sanoei).

2027–2031: Comprehensive Partnership and a “Road Map”

During the meeting, strategic documents outlining the two countries’ areas of cooperation in the coming years were discussed:

“Belarus and Iran are making intensive preparations to sign a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement for 2027–2031, as well as a new ‘Road Map’ for comprehensive cooperation between our countries”, Igor Sergeyenko emphasized.

The speaker also noted that Belarusian deputies are actively participating in developing and formalizing this substantial package of documents by making effective use of diplomatic mechanisms.

Western Restrictions and Minsk’s Turn Toward the “Global South”

This rapprochement is taking on particular significance against the backdrop of geopolitical changes:

Alliance Against Sanctions: Both countries are operating under severe economic and political restrictions imposed by Western states;

Search for New Markets: Amid sanctions pressure, Minsk is actively reassessing its foreign economic strategy and rapidly developing ties with partners in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

The five-year strategic partnership between Tehran and Minsk is expected to bring integration in trade, the economy, industry, logistics, and security to a new level.

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