China successfully launched an Earth remote-sensing satellite into orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province. According to ixbt.com, the launch took place on August 17 at 11:02 Beijing time (06:02 Moscow time), and the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) officially confirmed the mission’s success. Ixbt.com reports this.

The successful launch was historically significant for the Long March rocket family, bringing the total number of launches by vehicles in the series to 664. At the same time, the CZ-2C rocket completed its 88th spaceflight, marking its fourth launch since the beginning of 2026.

Technical Specifications and Rocket Capabilities

The CZ-2C used for the mission is a two-stage liquid-fuel rocket. It is approximately 42 meters long and equipped with a 3.35-meter-diameter payload fairing. The launch vehicle can deliver payloads weighing up to 2.85 tons into low Earth orbit.

Although CASC is keeping the spacecraft’s exact name and primary objectives confidential, experts emphasize that satellites of this type are important for China’s scientific and practical needs. In recent years, China has steadily expanded its space capabilities and actively implemented programs in various fields.

China’s Space Activity and Future Plans

China is currently rapidly developing extensive satellite networks covering Earth observation, meteorology, communications and navigation systems. The country is also successfully carrying out lunar and interplanetary research projects as part of its ambitious programs.

It is worth noting that the People’s Republic of China has been increasing its space activity year after year. In 2025, for example, the country set a new national record by completing a total of 92 space launches in a single year.