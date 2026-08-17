Doom in Space: Legendary Game Launched on RUVDS Satellite

·3·Technology
Doom in Space: Legendary Game Launched on RUVDS Satellite

The legendary Doom shooter has been launched on RUVDS's special satellite platform. This unusual experiment was conducted as part of open testing of the spacecraft, giving users the opportunity to test their own software directly in orbit. According to Ixbt.com the outlet reports.

According to ixbt.com, the game was launched this time using a Raspberry Pi Zero as the onboard computer. Access to the satellite's computing environment was provided through the Console Gate system, developed jointly by RUVDS and the OKB "Pyatoe pokolenie".

Orbital Platform Capabilities

The RUVDSSat1 satellite was launched into space in February this year. Its primary mission is to provide developers and radio amateurs with an opportunity to test their software in real space conditions.

The open tests now underway represent the final stage of the satellite's operation. During the previous period, the spacecraft not only tested software but also helped establish communications with a stratospheric platform over the North Pole and test an information security system for space technology.

Tests on an Unusual Device

Launching Doom in space has become one of the project's most notable experiments. Such tests clearly demonstrate how flexibly orbital platforms can handle complex software solutions and tasks.

Experts believe that projects like these will further expand opportunities to test various computations and technological solutions in space using small satellites.

DoomRUVDSSpaceRaspberry PiSoftware
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