Exchange rates for August 18 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for August 18, 2026. According to the announcement, the dollar fell by 33,83 soums to 11 857,35 soums.

• The euro fell by 7,11 soums to 13 746,23 soums.

• The Russian ruble fell by 2,51 soums to 139,32 soums.

• The pound sterling fell by 20,89 soums to 16 075,01 soums.

• The Japanese yen fell by 0,27 soums to 74,46 soums.

• The Swiss franc fell by 3,8 soums to 14 640,51 soums.

• The Chinese yuan fell by 4,52 soums to 1 759,41 soums.