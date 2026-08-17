A Giant 288-Meter Elevator Was Built In China

A giant 288-meter elevator has begun operating in the remote village of Nichjuhe in China’s Yunnan Province. The structure has not only made things more convenient for tourists but has also significantly eased school commutes for children living at the foot of the mountain.

The new “Fuyao Ladder” elevator was built next to the 268-meter “Qingyun Ladder” built in 2022. Previously, village children had to climb steep and difficult mountain paths on foot to get to school. In some cases, the journey took nearly three hours.

The village lies at the bottom of a gorge, while Guanzhai Primary School is located at the top of the mountain, approximately 1,650 meters above sea level. Students aged 6 to 15 had to travel up and down the mountain once every 10 days.

Now, the children first travel a short distance by bus to the elevator. Known as the “school bus in the sky,” it takes them to a platform at the top of the mountain in just a few minutes. They then reach the school via an aerial cableway ride of about five minutes.

The new elevator is 288 meters tall and features transparent glass walls offering a 360-degree view. It operates at a speed of 5 meters per second. The two elevators have a combined capacity of 1,200 passengers per hour.

The project has also increased the number of tourists visiting the area. The site’s daily visitor capacity has risen from 4,000 to 15,000 people.

China is also famous for Bailong, the world’s tallest outdoor elevator. It rises 326 meters along a cliff and covers the distance in approximately one and a half minutes.

However, the main importance of the new structure in Nichjuhe is not its height. Most importantly, it allows children from the remote village to reach school more safely and quickly, without spending hours walking along cliffside paths.