Inter Begin Talks with Liverpool Over Curtis Jones Transfer

·2·Sport
Inter Begin Talks with Liverpool Over Curtis Jones Transfer

As the summer transfer window heats up, Inter have stepped up their efforts to sign Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones. According to Sport Mediaset and Corriere dello Sport, the clubs are preparing to return to the negotiating table in the coming days to discuss the terms of a potential deal. His unexpected absence from recent friendly matches and his reported desire to move to Italy are said to be behind Inter’s interest. Goal.com reports .

Curtis Jones’s omission from Liverpool’s squads for their friendly matches against Como had already attracted fans’ attention. The English club officially announced that the player would miss the match because of a knee injury. However, Italian media have cast doubt on that explanation, claiming that the real reason lies elsewhere. According to sources, the official statement about medical reasons was merely a convenient excuse to conceal the situation, while the player himself reportedly strongly wants to move to San Siro.

Inter and Its English Player Project

If the transfer goes through, Curtis Jones will become the next high-profile English player to join Cristian Chivu’s team in Milan. Inter already have compatriots such as John Stones and Djed Spence performing successfully for the club. The recruitment of English players has notably become one of the key pillars of the Italian champions’ recent transfer strategy.

The Liverpool academy graduate is reportedly looking beyond his boyhood club for his future and wants to play in Italy among familiar faces. Nevertheless, a significant gap remains between the two clubs over the transfer fee. Liverpool’s hierarchy are demanding around €40 million for the midfielder. The Milan club, however, are in no hurry to meet that valuation because the player’s current contract expires next year.

New Offer and Negotiations

According to Tuttosport, Davide Frattesi’s loan move to Lazio created space in Inter’s squad and opened the way for Curtis Jones to be registered. In response, the Milan club are preparing a formal offer of €30 million plus bonuses for Liverpool. Inter hope that the midfielder’s contract has only one year remaining and that he wants to leave will force Liverpool to lower their demands.

InterCurtis JonesLiverpoolTransferSerie A
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