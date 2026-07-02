38 Parasites Found in Woman's Brain After Trip to India

What started as a simple tourist trip completely changed one woman's life. Laurie Denman from Great Britain shared how she had to fight severe illnesses for nearly ten years after her journey to India.

Laurie traveled to India in 2007 in her twenties. During the trip, she was cautious and consumed only vegetarian food to avoid getting sick. However, even this did not protect her from a dangerous parasite.

Four years later, a tapeworm nearly one meter long was removed from her body. Doctors believed the problem was solved. But shortly after, the woman began experiencing severe headaches, seizures, and other worrying symptoms.

As a result of tests, Laurie was diagnosed with neurocysticercosis. This is a dangerous parasitic disease that develops when larvae of the pork tapeworm enter the brain. Doctors found a total of 38 parasites in her brain.

Experts state that such a disease is usually contracted by consuming water or food contaminated with parasite eggs, as well as by failing to follow personal hygiene rules.

The treatment process was extremely difficult for Laurie. Doctors had to consult specialists from various countries. Due to strong medications, her appearance changed, she lost her driving license, and even had to stop working.

The recurring tumors in the brain led to depression and anxiety. For a while, she was even treated in a mental health facility.

Today, Laurie Denman's condition has improved significantly. She says that the treatment she has been receiving since 2017 has been effective, and the complications of the disease are barely noticeable.

Now, she is preparing a 12-part podcast about the severe trials she endured. Her goal is to support people facing similar illnesses and give them hope.