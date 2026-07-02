Bronze Statue of Alexander Pushkin Mysteriously Disappears in Germany

·24·World
Bronze Statue of Alexander Pushkin Mysteriously Disappears in Germany

A bronze statue of the Russian poet Alexander Pushkin was stolen by unknown persons in the German town of Gemer. This was reported by the Russian Embassy in Germany.

According to reports, the statue, which stands nearly 1.8 meters tall, was gifted to Gemer in 1994 by the Russian city of Shchyolkovo. It was installed in the town center as a symbol of friendship between the two nations.

Local residents first noticed that only the metal fasteners remained where the statue had stood. Police suspect the theft occurred between June 26 and 27.

Expressing concern over the incident, the Russian Embassy hoped that the perpetrators would be identified quickly and the monument returned to its place.

German law enforcement agencies are currently investigating the incident. No official information regarding suspects or the motives for the theft has been released so far.

GermanyAlexander PushkinHemerRussiaShchyolkovo
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