Hundreds of Smartphones Confiscated from Students Smashed with Hammers in China

·32·World
Hundreds of Smartphones Confiscated from Students Smashed with Hammers in China

At a private school in China, hundreds of smartphones confiscated from students were smashed with hammers by teachers.

Reportedly, the event was organized to show students the potential consequences of violating the ban on bringing phones into class.

The destroyed smartphones had previously been taken from students who failed to follow school rules. The devices had been stored for several years but were never returned to their owners.

The process of smashing the phones with hammers was carried out in front of the students. In this way, the school administration demonstrated its strict stance against the use of smartphones during lessons.

The incident sparked various opinions on social media. While some viewed this measure as a way to maintain school discipline, others consider the destruction of students' personal property an excessive punishment.

China
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