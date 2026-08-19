José Mourinho Amazed by Kylian Mbappé’s Training Performance

·3·Sport
José Mourinho Amazed by Kylian Mbappé’s Training Performance

Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho expressed his satisfaction that French forward Kylian Mbappé joined the preseason camp ahead of schedule. The coach praised the star’s extraordinary talent and highly professional approach. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, Kylian Mbappé cut short his vacation, returned to the team at the Valdebebas training complex ahead of schedule, and began preparing for the new season. The experienced Portuguese coach made no secret of his delight at being able to watch the world-class forward train every day.

Stratospheric Ability

In an interview with Spanish television channel El Chiringuito, José Mourinho spoke enthusiastically about the 27-year-old’s exceptional qualities in training. According to him, the French forward’s movements on the pitch can even bring a smile to your face.

«Mbappé simply plays at an unbelievable level,» Mourinho said. — «Sometimes he makes me laugh in training because he is unbelievably good. He is operating at a stratospheric level.»

Professionalism and Responsibility

The coach specifically praised Mbappé for voluntarily shortening his vacation and joining the team ahead of schedule. It was noted that this gave the entire squad a positive boost.

In the coach’s opinion, the player’s attitude shows how seriously he takes his work: «That is exactly the kind of dedication I need. In fact, a player who could have started training on August 14 arrived on the 12th. That says a lot about the kind of person he is.»

It should be noted that during the 2025–26 season, Kylian Mbappé delivered consistently strong performances for Real Madrid and became the team’s main attacking leader. He made 31 appearances in La Liga matches and scored 25 goals.

José MourinhoKylian MbappéReal MadridLa LigaFootball
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