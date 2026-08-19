Xiaomi Launches a Smart Water Fountain for Cats That Runs for 90 Days

Xiaomi has expanded its range of pet gadgets with a new automated device, the Mijia Smart Pet Water Fountain 2 Sterilization Edition. The fountain features a UV sterilization system, four-stage filtration and a battery that can operate autonomously for up to 90 days. This is reported by Ixbt.com.

The device plays an important role in maintaining pets’ health and making care easier for their owners. Initial sales in China are scheduled to begin at the end of August, with a price of approximately 30 US dollars (199 yuan).

Technical capabilities and filtration system

The fountain has a 3-liter water tank. According to Xiaomi’s estimates, this amount of water is enough for one cat for approximately 10–15 days. A convenient transparent window on the body shows the remaining water level, while the angled bowl helps pets keep their heads in a more comfortable position while drinking.

The key difference of the Sterilization Edition is its UV-C ultraviolet purification system installed in the pump. According to the company, the system can eliminate up to 99 percent of bacteria in the water. The water passes through a four-stage purification process that includes a microporous polypropylene filter, activated carbon, ion-exchange resin and an antibacterial layer.

Smart control and safety

The filters prevent fur, various debris and other contaminants from entering the water. If the water level drops too low, the pump automatically switches off for safety. A 4000 mAh battery is built into the device, allowing it to operate without a constant connection to the power grid for up to 90 days.

Users can choose one of three water-delivery modes: sensor-based, periodic or continuous circulation. The last mode requires the device to be connected to a power source. Operating noise is only 30 decibels. The body has IPX7 protection, and the device can be rinsed under running water after the charging-port cover is closed.

The device connects to the Xiaomi Mi Home app, allowing users to remotely monitor the water level, battery charge and filter status. The app also provides timely reminders when the filter needs to be replaced. The Mijia Smart Pet Water Fountain 2 Sterilization Edition measures 190 × 230 × 180 millimeters.