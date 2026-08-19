A Pig-Catching Competition Was Held in Mud in China

One of the unusual and entertaining competitions characteristic of rural life — a pig-catching contest — was held in China’s Guychjou province.

Participants entered a muddy field and tried to catch the released pigs as quickly as possible. The slippery and uneven terrain made the task even more difficult. Participants sometimes fell, got back up, and continued chasing the fleeing pigs.

Such contests are held in Guychjou as part of rural festivals and events dedicated to agricultural culture. For example, events organized for tourists at the Jiabang rice terraces in the province in April 2026 also featured rural activities such as pig catching and fishing.

Recently, pig-catching competitions have also become popular in other parts of Guychjou. In particular, contests held in Maijiang district in August 2026 spread widely on social media and attracted viewers’ attention.

The main aim of the competition is not simply to determine a winner, but to showcase rural traditions and create an unusual leisure opportunity for tourists. Footage of participants covered in mud while chasing pigs has helped such events quickly gain popularity online.