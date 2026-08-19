An Unexpected Miracle at 13,000 Meters: Baby Born Aboard an Airplane

·32·World
An Unexpected Miracle at 13,000 Meters: Baby Born Aboard an Airplane

A routine flight on Turkish Airlines’ Conakry–Istanbul route unexpectedly turned into an unforgettable event. One passenger went into labor, and her baby was born aboard the plane at an altitude of 13,000 meters.

When the crew realized that labor had begun, they quickly intervened. Using the resources available on board, they assisted the passenger, and shortly afterward, a baby girl was born.

Most astonishingly, the baby was not born on the ground but aboard an airplane flying thousands of meters above it.

According to reports, one of the passengers recited the adhan into the baby’s ear and named her Kadiju. The mother and baby were reported to be in good condition.

An ordinary flight unexpectedly became a unique journey for the passengers, who witnessed the beginning of a new life.

Turkish AirlinesConakryIstanbulKadiju
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