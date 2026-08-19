Spalletti’s Time at Juventus Is Up: John Elkann Demands Only Wins

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Spalletti’s Time at Juventus Is Up: John Elkann Demands Only Wins

Juventus have sharply raised their demands on head coach Luciano Spalletti and made it clear that they expect nothing less than the league title from the team. According to GOAL.com, club shareholder chairman John Elkann firmly stressed that the team’s main objective must always be to win, announcing that the period of concessions granted to the coach during pre-season had officially ended. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

Transfers and Squad Changes

For the Turin side, who finished sixth in Serie A last season and have not won the title since 2020, qualifying for the Champions League is the minimum objective financially. However, the club’s ambitions are considerably higher, and the management tried to meet all of Spalletti’s transfer demands this year. In particular, Vicario, Çelik, Lucumí, Alajbegović and Ekhator joined the team, while Boga was retained.

At the same time, efforts to reshape the squad are continuing in the transfer market. The club sold Openda and Adžić. Interestingly, both players scored in their first official appearances for their new teams, Lyon and Sassuolo respectively. Rouhi has also left the club, while the futures of Di Gregorio and several other defenders and midfielders remain under negotiation. Despite this, the management fully supports the coach’s faith in Douglas Luiz.

The Time for Results Has Arrived—and Antonio Conte’s Shadow

Experts point out that, with the new directors only just beginning their work, full responsibility is falling directly on the head coach. Spalletti was not directly blamed for last season’s failures, as the team’s points-per-game record since his arrival suggested that it should have qualified for the Champions League. This time, however, the situation has changed dramatically.

Sunday’s match in Frosinone will show how the new, fully prepared Juventus has taken shape. From this game onward, Spalletti will have no room for error. If the season begins poorly, experienced coach Antonio Conte’s shadow is expected to appear around the Turin club’s management in no time.

JuventusLuciano SpallettiJohn ElkannSerie ATransfers
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