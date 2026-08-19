Man fined for sending inappropriate photo to a woman on Telegram

·3·Society
Man fined for sending inappropriate photo to a woman on Telegram

A 35-year-old man in Dehqonobod district of Qashqadaryo region has been held accountable for sending offensive messages and an inappropriate photo to a woman he knew via Telegram.

It was established that the man had been communicating via Telegram with the woman, whom he had known since 2015. He later sent her messages containing insults and harassed her. He also sent her a pornographic image.

At the court hearing, the woman stated that this was not the first time the man had behaved in such a manner. She asked the court to provide a legal assessment of the incident and take lawful measures.

After reviewing the case materials, the court fined the man an amount equivalent to 30 times the base calculation amount. The fine totaled 12 million 360 thousand soums.

This incident once again demonstrates the need to treat the honor, dignity and personal inviolability of others with respect when using internet messengers.

TelegramDehqonobodQashqadaryo
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