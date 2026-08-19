Spalletti has no room for error at Juventus: the head coach must only win

Italian club Juventus has sharply raised the demands placed on head coach Luciano Spalletti, setting the team the sole objective of winning the title. After the club’s shareholders and management fulfilled all of the coach’s requests during pre-season and in the transfer market, there is now no room for excuses. This was reported by GOAL.com.

Club president John Elkann sat alongside Luciano Spalletti on the bench during the friendly against the club’s Next Gen team and made it clear that the only major objective for the season is to win. Although fourth place would be the financial minimum for the Turin club, which finished sixth in Serie A last season and has not won the title since 2020, it would not satisfy the high ambitions of the management, players or fans.

Transfers and squad changes

While the former management and several players were held responsible for the failures at the end of last season, the coach himself was fully exonerated and kept in charge. Now, however, the new sporting director and the management have listened to all of Spalletti’s wishes during the transfer window.

In particular, new players such as Vicario, Celik, Lucumì, Alajbegovic and Ekhator joined the team, while Boga was retained. At the same time, as part of the squad overhaul, Openda and Adzic were sold to other clubs. Interestingly, both scored in their new teams’ first official matches. The management also backed the head coach over its decision to keep faith in Douglas Luiz.

No room for mistakes

Although more players could arrive or leave the club in the transfer market by Tuesday, the main burden now rests directly on Luciano Spalletti. Given that the new directors have only just started work and are still building the system, the head coach will be fully responsible for the team’s results.

Starting with the match in Frosinone, Spalletti’s fully revamped Juventus team will begin to take shape. If unexpected points are dropped at the start of the season, the media and experts believe Antonio Conte’s shadow could once again loom over the club, putting the coach’s position at risk.