Did Roberto Carlos Convert to Islam? Unexpected News Spreads About Football Legend

Brazilian football legend and former Real defender Roberto Carlos Reports have emerged that he converted to Islam. However, the footballer himself has not officially confirmed the information so far.

According to Turkish parliament member Ali Şahin, Sheikh Jihad Hammadex, a representative of Brazil’s Muslim community, informed him about this.

According to the sheikh, Roberto Carlos visited him approximately four weeks ago and recited the shahada.

However, this information is currently based solely on statements from other people. There is no official confirmation from Roberto Carlos himself. The 53-year-old Roberto Carlos became a world champion with Brazil at the 2002 World Cup.

With Real Madrid, he:

won the Champions League three times;

won the Spanish championship four times.

The legendary defender also played for Turkey’s Fenerbahçe and Russia’s Anzhi.

Since the report that Roberto Carlos converted to Islam has not been officially confirmed, it is too early to accept it as an established fact.