"The Cutest News Assistant": A Little Dog’s Antics Attracted Attention During a Live Broadcast

During a live broadcast in Davao, Philippines, viewers noticed a little dog quietly lying by news anchor Melanie Severino’s feet.

Severino brought her dog to the television studio because there was no one at home to look after it. Most amusingly, the little dog barely moved from beneath the anchor’s feet throughout the entire broadcast.

The television station staff understood the situation and did not object to the dog being in the studio. The dog was tiny and barely visible on camera. However, after studio employees shared the moment on social media, the video quickly went viral.

Although the anchor continued delivering the news professionally, it was her tiny companion that captured viewers’ attention on social media.

Apparently, the dog’s first appearance in a television studio was also a great success.