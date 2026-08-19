“A New Headache for Maresca”: Manchester City’s Key Star Sidelined

·28·Sport
“A New Headache for Maresca”: Manchester City’s Key Star Sidelined

With the new Premier League season about to begin “Manchester City” are facing serious concerns. After the defeat in the Community Shield and several squad losses, one of the team’s fastest and most dangerous wingers, Jérémy Doku, has suffered a serious injury and been ruled out. How will Enzo Maresca rescue his attack before the opening match against Bournemouth, and will the club make an emergency signing?

“Out for several weeks”: Belgian outlet reveals the truth

According to urgent information published by the influential Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad Jérémy Doku injured his calf muscle during the Community Shield match against Arsenal:

"Jérémy Doku will be sidelined for several weeks due to a serious calf muscle injury. He will definitely miss Sunday’s Premier League opener against Bournemouth."

Nieuwsblad report

Premier League Matchday 1 and the situation at “Manchester City

Indicator

Details and information

Upcoming match

Manchester City – Bournemouth (Premier League Matchday 1)

Injured player

Jérémy Doku (forward / winger)

Type and duration of injury

Calf muscle injury / At least several weeks

Managerial debuts

Enzo Maresca (Manchester City) and Marco Rose (Bournemouth)

Possible consequence

Making an emergency signing of a winger before the transfer window closes

Maresca and Rose’s debuts: Emergency action in the transfer market

Sunday’s match between Manchester City and Bournemouth will be the first Premier League test for both new managers, Enzo Maresca and Marco Rose.

With attacking options limited, experts believe Doku’s absence could force the club’s leadership to urgently sign a new winger before the transfer window closes.

Do you think Jérémy Doku’s absence will seriously affect Manchester City’smatch against Bournemouth, or can Maresca solve this problem with ease?

Share your thoughts in the comments and immediately pass this important news on to your friends who follow the Premier League!

Manchester CityJeremy DokuArsenalBournemouthEnzo Maresca
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

José Mourinho Amazed by Kylian Mbappé’s Training PerformanceJosé Mourinho Amazed by Kylian Mbappé’s Training PerformanceToday, 15:38Spalletti’s Time at Juventus Is Up: John Elkann Demands Only WinsSpalletti’s Time at Juventus Is Up: John Elkann Demands Only WinsToday, 15:19Spalletti has no room for error at Juventus: the head coach must only winSpalletti has no room for error at Juventus: the head coach must only winToday, 15:16Fight of the Century: Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury Date and Venue RevealedFight of the Century: Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury Date and Venue RevealedToday, 15:02ESPN announces the world’s 10 best central defendersESPN announces the world’s 10 best central defendersToday, 14:59“I Want to Fight!”: Khamzat Chimaev Makes a Public Demand of Dana White“I Want to Fight!”: Khamzat Chimaev Makes a Public Demand of Dana WhiteToday, 14:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats