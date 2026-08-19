Vogue Names the Most Stylish Dog of 2026

The renowned American magazine Vogue has named the most stylish dog of 2026. Sir Spud, an Italian Greyhound, won this year’s Dogue contest. TASS reported the news.

Dog owners submitted thousands of photos for the contest. The judges evaluated the entries based on several criteria, including the originality of the photo, how well it captured the dog’s personality, and how closely the image matched the concept of a fashion magazine.

Sir Spud won the judges’ attention with his ease in front of the camera and his distinctive, expressive gaze.

After his victory, Sir Spud will appear on the cover of Dogue, a magazine dedicated to animals in the fashion world. He will thus become not only the contest winner but also a new “star” of the fashion scene.