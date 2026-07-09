American YouTube vlogger sets record by drinking 4 liters of soda in under 30 seconds! (video)

·65·World
American YouTube vlogger sets record by drinking 4 liters of soda in under 30 seconds! (video)

American YouTube vlogger and rapper Eric Booker has set a new record for drinking carbonated beverages.

He finished 4 liters of soda in just 29.64 seconds. The result was officially recognized by the Guinness World Records.

Following this, Eric Booker was awarded a special certificate as the fastest person in this category.

Booker is already known for various eating challenges and records. His new achievement is widely discussed on social media.

Eric BookerGuinness World RecordsYouTubeSoda ChallengeViral Video
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