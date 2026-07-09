American YouTube vlogger sets record by drinking 4 liters of soda in under 30 seconds! (video)

American YouTube vlogger and rapper Eric Booker has set a new record for drinking carbonated beverages.

He finished 4 liters of soda in just 29.64 seconds. The result was officially recognized by the Guinness World Records.

Following this, Eric Booker was awarded a special certificate as the fastest person in this category.

Booker is already known for various eating challenges and records. His new achievement is widely discussed on social media.