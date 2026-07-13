Khamenei warns US and Israel with a new statement

·7·World
Khamenei warns US and Israel with a new statement

The Supreme Leader of Iran warned the US and Israel that they would face consequences for the recent attacks on the Islamic Republic.

He wrote about this on his social media page. In his statement, Khamenei mentioned those who died as a result of the attacks and declared that they would be avenged.

"We swear to take revenge for all the martyrs who died in these two wars," he wrote.

Khamenei emphasized that regardless of who leads Iran, the US and Israel will be held accountable for these attacks.

So far, no further information has been provided regarding what measures the Iranian side will take following the statement.

IranKhameneiUSAIsraelMiddle East
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