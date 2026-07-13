Scientists find a way to curb El Niño by brightening marine clouds

·43·Technology
Scientists find a way to curb El Niño by brightening marine clouds

Scientists at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California have proposed a new method to curb the climate-disrupting El Niño phenomenon. Researchers have proven that Marine Cloud Brightening (MCB) technology can significantly mitigate extreme warming processes in the Pacific Ocean. This method is based on increasing the sunlight-reflecting capacity of clouds over the ocean by spraying microscopic aerosol particles. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to a study published in the journal Science Advances, this project is viewed not as a means of permanently cooling the planet, but as a tool for short-term intervention in specific dangerous climate events. A team led by Kate Ricke and Jessica Wan studied the devastating 2019-2020 Australian wildfires as a natural experimental model. At that time, the massive amount of aerosols released into the atmosphere made clouds in the southeastern Pacific brighter, causing the water surface to cool.

Lessons from the Australian fires

The natural process that occurred during Australia's "Black Summer" triggered the prolonged La Niña event from 2020-2023. Using this data, scientists modeled how effective artificial intervention could be. The study analyzed the strongest El Niño events of 1997-1998 and 2015-2016. The results showed that if the cloud brightening process starts in June and continues until February, ocean temperatures could be reduced by up to 1.88 °C.

However, the timing of the intervention is critical. If the process starts late, for example in December, the cooling effect is only 0.31 °C. This means that for climate manipulation to yield the expected results, it must be implemented on time and based on a precise plan. MCB technology is capable of changing not only the reflection of sunlight but also the complex chain of interactions between the ocean and winds.

Technical capabilities and unexpected risks

Although the project has its benefits, scientists also warn of its negative consequences. Modeling revealed that such artificial cooling in the Pacific Ocean could cause unexpected changes in other parts of the world. In particular, some scenarios showed temperature increases in Europe and Asia. This once again confirms how closely interconnected climate systems are.

From a technical standpoint, implementing this project would require a massive fleet. Scientists estimate that about 2,400 specialized ships would be needed to spray aerosols over approximately 7 percent of the ocean surface. This figure is equivalent to nearly 2 percent of the world's merchant fleet. According to ixbt.com, while such large-scale intervention is technologically feasible, many questions regarding its environmental safety remain unanswered.

In conclusion, Marine Cloud Brightening technology could serve as a shield against the droughts and floods caused by El Niño in the future. However, this method should not be seen as an absolute solution to climate problems, but rather as a temporary measure. For now, scientists continue to study the results of this "natural experiment" in greater depth.

ИқлимЭкологияЭл-НинёТехнологияТинч Океани
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