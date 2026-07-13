Severe complications after sushi: what are doctors warning about?

Sushi can cause dangerous infections, though this is not a common occurrence. The risk is primarily associated with raw fish, eggs, or insufficiently processed products.

If a product is contaminated with bacteria like Salmonella, it enters the body through food. Such an infection can lead to diarrhea, fever, abdominal pain, and severe dehydration.

For most people, the illness passes within a few days. However, children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems are more likely to experience severe symptoms. In some cases, hospitalization is required.

Reports state that a patient was treated in intensive care after a severe infection, subsequently developing Bell's palsy. This is a facial nerve paralysis characterized by muscle weakness on one side of the face.

However, Salmonella infection is not a typical cause of Bell's palsy. Such a link is rare, and each case must be evaluated individually by medical professionals.

When consuming sushi, it is important to choose a reliable place, ensure the product is fresh, and verify that sanitary standards are followed.