Fire breaks out at a cafe in Mirabad district

·2·Society
Fire breaks out at a cafe in Mirabad district

Another fire incident has been recorded in Tashkent's Mirabad district. This time, the incident occurred at a catering establishment on Mirabad Avenue.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire has been extinguished. The flames damaged approximately 15 square meters of the building's roof.

There is no information regarding any injuries or fatalities resulting from the fire.

Specialists are currently determining the causes of the incident.

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