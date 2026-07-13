Over 10,000 schools in Uzbekistan can now use the Canva platform for free

Canva has signed a $20 million grant agreement with Uzbekistan for the education sector.

From now on, more than 10,000 schools in the country will be able to use the Canva for Education platform for free for 3 years.

The platform is used to prepare various visual materials for lessons, create presentations and designs, and organize students' creative work.

Canva for Education is primarily intended for teachers and students. It expands the possibilities for creating modern digital content in schools.

As a result of the agreement, schools in Uzbekistan will have the right to use Canva's features in the educational process free of charge.