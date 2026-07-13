Turkish model and actor Burak Özçivit's new look sparks rumors

Turkish actor Burak Özçivit has sparked discussions on social media with photos taken during his family vacation.

The images show the actor relaxing with his wife, Fahriye Evcen, and their two sons. Once the photos were released, many users focused on the changes in the actor's appearance.

Some fans noted that Burak Özçivit has gained weight. Others pointed out that he looks relaxed and casual while on a family vacation.

The photos of the actor with his family spread widely across social media in a short time. The discussions are mainly centered around his physical appearance and his natural look during his time off.

Burak Özçivit is known to many fans through his Turkish TV series. For this reason, every new photo of him quickly becomes the center of attention on social media.