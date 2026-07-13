AMD introduces 11 new Ryzen processors: Where is the Zen 5 architecture?

·34·Technology
AMD introduces 11 new Ryzen processors: Where is the Zen 5 architecture?

AMD, a leading player in the semiconductor market, has expanded its product lineup with 11 new models at once. Although these chips, belonging to the Ryzen 200 and Ryzen 100 series, are officially considered new, they do not offer the revolutionary changes users expected. This indicates the company's strategy to strengthen its position in the mid-range and budget segments. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to ixbt.com, all 11 introduced processors are based not on the company's latest Zen 5 architecture, but on the relatively older Zen 4 generation. This situation caused some surprise among technology enthusiasts, as new series numbers usually imply a new technological process. However, AMD preferred to follow the path of optimizing the existing architecture this time.

Technical confusion and the Ryzen 100 series

Some misunderstandings are arising around the new Ryzen 100 series. Technical specifications on the official AMD website indicate that these chips belong to the Hawk Point family and are manufactured using a 4 nanometer process. At the same time, another section cites the Zen 3+ architecture as their base. Experts believe it is highly likely that there is a technical error here and the chips still run on the Zen 4 architecture.

Another notable aspect is the unique structure of the Ryzen 3 205 model. Despite having six cores (two full-fledged Zen 4 and four energy-efficient Zen 4C), it is listed as operating on only eight threads. This may indicate that AMD has deliberately disabled SMT (Simultaneous Multithreading) functionality on the small cores or that there is another inaccuracy in the specifications.

Market position and significance

This update is also significant for the computer market, as Ryzen processors are very popular in our region due to their price-to-performance ratio. Re-releasing the Zen 4 architecture under a new series will help stabilize prices for laptops and pre-built PCs. This is ideal for users who do not need the latest Zen 5 chips but want modern power.

This step taken by AMD is aimed at not losing the budget and mid-range laptop segment in competition with Intel. Although the brand is using new names, it is offering users proven and stable technologies. Below are the main features of the new processor family:

  • Zen 4 architecture for Ryzen 200 and Ryzen 100 series;
  • Hybrid core structure aimed at increasing energy efficiency;
  • 4 nanometer manufacturing technology (Hawk Point);
  • Performance optimized for budget segment devices.
In conclusion, although AMD did not revolutionize the market with the 11 new processors, it significantly expanded its assortment. Now users will have a wider range of choices based on their needs. However, those expecting the highest performance will still have to wait for flagship models with the Zen 5 architecture.

AMDRyzenProcessorТехнологияZen 4
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