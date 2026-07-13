A split-second mistake: machine gun turns toward instructor during training (video)

A video showing a training exercise of a Russian mobile air defense system crew is being discussed on social media. The video shows the machine gunner losing control of the weapon.

According to reports, the shooter could not handle the strong recoil while firing the "YakB-12.7" machine gun. As a result, the weapon instantly swiveled toward the instructor.

The situation was dangerous. Had the weapon's direction shifted slightly more, the training could have ended in tragedy. It is reported that the instructor managed to move away in time.

Initial assumptions suggest that the incident was caused not only by human error but possibly by the equipment's design. The machine gun's powerful recoil and its mounting directly affect safety.

Official sources have not yet provided a detailed comment on the incident. The video once again demonstrated how important safety rules are during military training.