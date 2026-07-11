Woman who married 14 times and deceived men arrested

In Las Vegas, USA, the fraud scheme of 33-year-old Jiayin Chen, who deceived men through fake marriages for several years, has been exposed.

According to investigators, the woman married at least 14 times between 2019 and 2024. She met men through social media and, shortly after marriage, would take large sums of money from them under the pretext of paying for the medical treatment of critically ill relatives in China. Once she obtained the funds, she would cut off all contact and disappear.

It was discovered that Chen had previously been married seven times. After being arrested on fraud charges in 2024 and released on bail, she managed to marry seven more men under the name Vicky Liang.

One of the victims stated that he gave the woman $23,000 for her relative's treatment, only for her to demand a divorce and vanish two weeks later. Another man handed over nearly $30,000 under the pretext of buying a house together.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the woman spent most of the money on gambling. According to police, she lost over $300,000 in casinos.

Jiayin Chen has admitted to obtaining over $100,000 through fraud. Her sentencing is expected to be announced on August 20.