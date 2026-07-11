Plastic road dividers melt in Tajikistan due to extreme heat (video)

·91·World
Plastic road dividers melt in Tajikistan due to extreme heat (video)

The extreme heat observed in Tajikistan has caused an unusual situation on the streets of Dushanbe. A video circulating on social media shows plastic road dividers softening and losing their shape due to the heat.

The footage captures the plastic equipment leaning to one side, with some parts undergoing deformation. This incident once again demonstrates that objects left under the sun during scorching days can heat up to temperatures significantly higher than the ambient air.

Experts note that asphalt and concrete surfaces typically absorb sunlight rapidly. As a result, the road surface becomes significantly hotter than the air temperature, especially during the hottest part of the day.

The video is being widely discussed on social media. Users are writing that it is necessary to use heat-resistant materials for road infrastructure under such conditions.

TajikistanDushanbeHeatwaveRoad InfrastructureClimate Change
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

500kg Buried American Bomb Causes Major Alarm in Germany500kg Buried American Bomb Causes Major Alarm in GermanyToday, 19:1632 Hours Under the Rubble: 12-Year-Old Fabiana's Smile Shakes the Internet32 Hours Under the Rubble: 12-Year-Old Fabiana's Smile Shakes the InternetToday, 18:41Afghanistan's population officially announcedAfghanistan's population officially announcedToday, 18:20Mojtaba Khamenei: “Revenge will be taken for Ali Khamenei and other victims”Mojtaba Khamenei: “Revenge will be taken for Ali Khamenei and other victims”Today, 18:08Emergency plan activated in France due to heatwaveEmergency plan activated in France due to heatwaveToday, 17:49Scientists amazed: Earth may survive the Sun's heatScientists amazed: Earth may survive the Sun's heatToday, 17:41
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time