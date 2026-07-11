Plastic road dividers melt in Tajikistan due to extreme heat (video)

The extreme heat observed in Tajikistan has caused an unusual situation on the streets of Dushanbe. A video circulating on social media shows plastic road dividers softening and losing their shape due to the heat.

The footage captures the plastic equipment leaning to one side, with some parts undergoing deformation. This incident once again demonstrates that objects left under the sun during scorching days can heat up to temperatures significantly higher than the ambient air.

Experts note that asphalt and concrete surfaces typically absorb sunlight rapidly. As a result, the road surface becomes significantly hotter than the air temperature, especially during the hottest part of the day.

The video is being widely discussed on social media. Users are writing that it is necessary to use heat-resistant materials for road infrastructure under such conditions.